Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 790,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 347,620 shares.The stock last traded at $46.68 and had previously closed at $46.71.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.