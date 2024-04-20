Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

