Brokers Set Expectations for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

HVT stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $503.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

