Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.