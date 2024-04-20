Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDEFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital Co. III

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDEFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

