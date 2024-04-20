Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital Co. III

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III ( NYSE:OBDE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

