BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $5,745,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,073,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

