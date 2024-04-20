Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 121501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

