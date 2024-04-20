Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.66. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. Research analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.