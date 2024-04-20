Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

