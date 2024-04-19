Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

TRT opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

