Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TRT opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
