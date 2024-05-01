Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.53 and last traded at $180.47. Approximately 20,472,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 42,533,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.