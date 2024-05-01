Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 523.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,828,000 after purchasing an additional 537,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after purchasing an additional 358,749 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,387,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $8,636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

