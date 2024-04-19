IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
IntegraFin Trading Up 2.1 %
IHP opened at GBX 296 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £980.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,976.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.47. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.40 ($3.89).
IntegraFin Company Profile
