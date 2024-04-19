IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

IntegraFin Trading Up 2.1 %

IHP opened at GBX 296 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £980.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,976.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.47. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.40 ($3.89).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.