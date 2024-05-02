Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 218.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,142 shares of company stock valued at $32,441,742. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

