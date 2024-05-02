Cannell & Co. Has $9.20 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,447 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,473. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

