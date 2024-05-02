Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $438.65 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.31% of Flex worth $438,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 6,731,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,398. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

