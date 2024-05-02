Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $264.27 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 663.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Zebra Technologies worth $264,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $115,392,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 235,829 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,300,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.89. 271,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,787. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $322.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day moving average is $256.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

