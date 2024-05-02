Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,154 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after buying an additional 517,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,239,000 after buying an additional 182,918 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.2 %

TTD stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,231. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 230.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

