Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 254,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

