Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Cut by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BIV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. 840,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,565. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

