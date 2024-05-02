Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,468 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $409,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.5 %

WRB stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. 417,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

