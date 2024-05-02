Berry Wealth Group LP Invests $2.14 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Medtronic makes up about 2.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. 1,671,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.