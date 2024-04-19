Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 447.50 ($5.57).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 250 ($3.11) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,785.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.96.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

