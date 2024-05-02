Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,067 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,483,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 1,684.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,136,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.