Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 662.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,535,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 723,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

