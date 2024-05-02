Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.06. 1,998,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,177,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

