Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.34.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

