PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 9,905,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,501,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.