Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 931,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 303,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. 438,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
