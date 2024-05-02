Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 297 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.76. 1,569,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,912. The firm has a market cap of $296.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

