Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $127.93. 405,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

