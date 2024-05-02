Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,678 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,728,000 after buying an additional 518,163 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,559,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after buying an additional 228,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,567,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 139,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

