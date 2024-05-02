Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 248,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.