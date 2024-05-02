Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.97. 38,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,077. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.83.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

