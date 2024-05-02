Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 882.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,179,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,684,000 after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 115,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.90. 874,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.66. The stock has a market cap of $371.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

