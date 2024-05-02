Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. 2,320,662 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

