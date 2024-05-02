Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trupanion by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after buying an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 240,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trupanion by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 163,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRUP

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.