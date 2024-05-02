Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Barclays boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,979. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

