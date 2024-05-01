iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $275.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.42. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.