Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.83.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

