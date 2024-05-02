Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $45.33

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
TITN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Titan Machinery
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Stock Performance
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $497.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $35.88.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.