Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $164.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.91.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.34 on Monday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.45.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.