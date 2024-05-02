Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 37,458 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,458 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 121,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 290,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 377,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,984,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,276 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

