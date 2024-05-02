QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

