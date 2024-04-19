Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Buys £9,500 in Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Ann Coates purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,826.22).
Aurrigo International Price Performance
LON AURR opened at GBX 95 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Aurrigo International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 76.55 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 174 ($2.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.35. The company has a market cap of £43.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.56.
About Aurrigo International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurrigo International
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.