Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Buys £9,500 in Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Ann Coates purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,826.22).

LON AURR opened at GBX 95 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Aurrigo International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 76.55 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 174 ($2.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.35. The company has a market cap of £43.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.56.

About Aurrigo International

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

