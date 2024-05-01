Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 242 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $253,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 58.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $894.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $507.19 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $815.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

