Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,175,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,389 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after buying an additional 792,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $897.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.