15,500 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 460,848 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 188,668 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

