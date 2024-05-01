Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4,706.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $154.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.