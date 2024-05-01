Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $167,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 1,103,647 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

